Gun safe falls off truck, causes backup on I-17

ADOT crews worked to clear up a gun safe that fell off the back of a truck on southbound I-17 Sunday morning.

Multiple guns and debris scattered across the freeway between Dunlap and Northern caused some backing up of traffic.

According to Arizona DPS, troopers were on-scene and reported several guns and several rounds of loose ammunition in the roadway.

The truck that lost the safe stopped off on the right shoulder. No one was injured.

