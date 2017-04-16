Most Arizonans have filed but others still face tax deadline

The state's tax agency says most Arizonans have already filed their state 2016 income tax returns but that many haven't done so with the filing deadline of Tuesday midnight just days away.

The Department of Revenue says as of Thursday, more than 2 million taxpayers had filed their returns either electronically or by paper. That represents a little over three-fifths of the 3.3 million Arizona returns filed for 2015.

The vast majority of Arizonans file electronically.

Taxpayers have through Tuesday to file because the usual deadline of April 15 falls on a Saturday this year and because Monday April 17 is when Emancipation Day is being observed in Washington D.C.

