Phoenix police arrest a suspect in a fatal shooting case

Police say they've made an arrest in a homicide case in Phoenix.

They say 37-year-old King David Sandoval was taken into custody Wednesday on suspicion of first-degree murder.

Police say Sandoval is suspected in the death of 29-year-old Jonathan Cordova.

Officers were called out to a vacant lot last Saturday night about a man found on the ground with a gunshot wound.

He was later identified as Cordova, who was transported to a hospital and later was pronounced dead.

Police say homicide investigators interviewed witnesses and their investigation led them to Sandoval.

They say the investigation also showed there had been a dispute between the victim and the suspect over alleged stolen property.

It was unclear Thursday if Sandoval has a lawyer yet.

