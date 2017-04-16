Man rescued after falling during night hike on Piestewa Peak

The Phoenix Department rescued a hiker who became injured during a night hike on Piestewa Peak.

Technical rescue teams headed up the summit around 8:30 Saturday after the man injured his knee and found himself unable to walk

Crews were able to successfully rescue the injured hiker and bring him down off the mountain safely using the Phoenix Police/Fire rescue helicopter.

The hiker was transported to a nearby hospital for further evaluation and treatment.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.