Ledecky wins 800 free in Arizona with world's fastest time

Katie Ledecky won the 800-meter freestyle at a Pro Swim Series meet in the world's fastest time this year.

She touched in 8 minutes, 15.44 seconds on Saturday night. Ledecky owns the world mark in the event, in which she's won gold medals at the last two Olympics.

Earlier in the meet, Ledecky won the 200 and 400 freestyles.

