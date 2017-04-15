Mother of Phoenix woman murdered in San Diego pleads for justice

A woman is back in Phoenix this weekend, trying to solve the murder of her beloved daughter. She said being in Phoenix is tough for her, because it's the last place where her daughter lived before her life was taken from her family, friends, and two small kids.

"I was told they are not looking for a suspect, they are looking for a murderer," said Josephine Wentzel. "He killed my daughter."

Wentzel said her life has been a nightmare for nearly a year, since she got the call that her daughter, 30-year-old Krystal Mitchell, was killed.

"She wasn't answering her texts," Wentzel said. "I knew something was wrong; it was a mother's heart, that something was wrong with my daughter, because she contacted me all the time."

Mitchell moved to Phoenix with her children, ages 5 and 6. She was dating a man she met at an apartment complex she managed named Raymond "RJ" McLeod.

"She felt safe with him and he came across as charming, and the fact that he had a 7-year-old son like she had, she thought, wow, let's check out this relationship," Wentzel said.

But in of June of 2016, after Mitchell and McLeod visited friends in San Diego, Wentzel got the call that would break her heart. "It was a message and the said, your daughter's in the morgue," Wentzel said.

The U.S. Marshals Office said they believe McLeod holds the key to this mystery. He was last seen fleeing Mexico into Belize, but he could be anywhere.

"The last he was sighted was somewhere in December, so he could be right here," Wentzel said.

The U.S. Marshals Office is offering a $5,000 reward in this case for information leading to an arrest.

