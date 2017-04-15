Yum! Bearizona residents get bunny-shaped Easter treats

OK- no jelly beans or chocolate eggs for the residents of Bearizona.

But they don't seem to mind, since they're all enjoying their own kind of Easter treat!

All weekend long, staffers are giving the bears and other animals at Bearizona bunny-shaped Easter treats.

We're told the Easter bunny will be bringing more treats to the furry residents tomorrow as well.

Drive on up and enjoy watching the feast.

1500 E Route 66

Williams, Arizona, AZ 86046

bearizona.com

(928) 635-2289

