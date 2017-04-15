Trump 'Tax Day' march peaceful at AZ State Capitol

Protests were held in dozens of cities across the United States on Saturday for the anti-Trump "Tax Day."

At one of those protests in Berkeley, California, at least 13 people were arrested as pro-Trump and anti-Trump protesters clashed.

But it was a much calmer scene in Phoenix, as demonstrators gathered at the Arizona State Capitol.

Trump has said that Americans "don't care at all" about his tax returns, but polls show 74 percent of Americans say he should release them.

For the past 40 years, every U.S. president and presidential candidate has released tax documents.

Still, the White House has not indicated Trump has any intentions of releasing his returns. So Trump critics are prepared to make some noise.

"We march to demand that the president release his returns, as he has repeatedly promised, but failed, to do," the Tax March website reads. "We march because it is in the best interest of the American people to know what financial entanglements and conflicts of interest our leaders have."

"If Donald Trump has nothing to hide, prove it by letting us see his tax returns," said Lauren Ghazikhan, organizer. "We want to see Trump's taxes. We want to know what he has to hide."

Below are the statements listed on the Tax March website.

Why We March

President Trump is the first president or major-party presidential candidate in four decades to refuse to release his tax returns to the public. We march to demand that the president release his returns, as he has repeatedly promised, but failed, to do. We march because it is in the best interest of the American people to know what financial entanglements and conflicts of interest our leaders have. Because we need to know if the president is personally profiting from the policies he is proposing. And because we want know if he has contributed his fair share of taxes. We march because we will not stand by while the rich and the powerful govern this country guided only by their personal best interests, and not the best interests of the American people as a whole.

Our Shared Demand

President Trump must release his full tax returns. We believe that public servants must be accountable to the people who elect them. The public has a right to understand the financial relationships and potential conflicts of interest of their elected leaders. Therefore, President Trump must immediately release his full tax returns, as all presidents and major-party presidential candidates have done for the last 40 years. Congress should enact legislation requiring this president and future presidential candidates to disclose their tax returns.

Our Commitment to a Just Economy

We believe that America is strongest when everyone has the opportunity to succeed. But for generations, we have placed barriers to success in many communities, especially in communities of color, for women, for people with disabilities, for immigrants, and in the LGBTQIA community. We believe we must all grapple with and repair the economic injustices of the past. We call on our leaders to build an equitable and accessible economy, one in which all members of our communities can participate fully, and enjoy the fruits of our contributions to society.

