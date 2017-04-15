Fire breaks out in hangar at Chandler airport; one firefighter hurt

A fire broke out at the Chandler Municipal Airport on Saturday afternoon.

Fire crews were able to contain the fire to two hangars.

At least one plane appeared to be charred, and the roof of one hangar showed heavy damage. There was also a big mess of foam left behind in the wake of the fire.

One firefighter suffered a minor injury to his arm and was transported to Chandler Regional Medical Center.

Chandler Municipal is one of the nation’s 50 busiest general aviation airports. It serves as a base for charter, transport and sightseeing excursions, and is home to training institutions.

