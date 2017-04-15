Phoenix PD searching for driver who fled accident scene

Police are looking for the driver who fled the scene of this accident on 32nd street at Hubbell. 15 April 2017 [Source: 3TV/CBS5 News]

Phoenix police are looking for the driver who fled the scene of a serious collision near 32nd Street and McDowell Saturday morning.

Sgt. Jonathan Howard said the three car accident happened about 7:30 A.M. on 32nd street and Hubbell Street.

Howard said the driver of a car heading west on Hubbell Street lost control and T-boned into a northbound car with two people in it on 32nd Street.

The driver in the car that was hit was not seriously injured, the passenger had to be cut from the vehicle by emergency crews, said Howard. They took that man to a local hospital.

A third car was struck during the collision, but no one was injured in that vehicle, said Howard.

Howard said the driver of the car that lost control on Hubbell ran from the scene. Police are still looking for him.

