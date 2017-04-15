Victims named in I-17 wrong-way crash

The Arizona Department of Public Safety has identified the driver and the two victims killed in Friday morning's wrong-way collision on I-17 near Greenway.

Kelsey Richardson, age 18, was in Arizona visiting her sister, Karli, 20.

The girls' family they were good students, and very ambitious. Both graduated high school with college credits already under their belts. Karli was preparing to graduate from GCU this spring, and Kelsey was an aspiring doctor, enrolled at Western Carolina University. 

"Very intelligent girls, with so much to offer the world. God-fearing girls. They were very fun-loving girls. They loved the outdoors. they loved doing things outside," said their mother Cathy Hocking. 

The two had hit the road early that morning to catch the sunrise at the Grand Canyon.

They never made it. The hadn't even gotten out of Phoenix. 

They were hit head-on by another GCU student, 21-year-old Keaton Allison of Colorado. He somehow managed to get on the I-17 heading in the wrong direction.

All three were killed.

"I know my children are in heaven, but I do wish they were still here with me," said Hocking. 

Investigators say impairment has not been ruled out.

"Shouldn't we be angry? But we're really, you lost a son, and we feel your pain, too. We pray for you because we all lost children," said Hocking. 

Their biological father, Perry Richardson, says he remembers the moment he found out what happened. 

 “We didn’t have to worry about them getting in trouble, that’s why it was such a shock when the state highway patrolman called and asked me if I had two daughters named Kelsey and Karli. Those were the last two people I would have thought anything bad would be happening to,” said Richardson.

The GCU community is especially hard hit by this loss. 

"She definitely shined a bright light in my life and provided me with such a wonderful friendship. She was always there for me when I needed someone and always provided me with real and wise advice," said Karli's roommate, Ranzel Tinio. 

GCU  is planning to hold separate services for the two students. Allison's will be Tuesday night. And Richardson’s will be Wednesday at 8 pm. Both are private for students and staff only.

"He was a loving kid that wanted the best for everyone and always wanted people to be happy and having a good time. He was so accepting of everyone and his love for people was contagious," said Cole Anderson, one of Allison's friends.

