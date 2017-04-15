Tempe police investigating shooting at apartment complex

Tempe police are investigating a shooting that occurred at Solara apartment complex near U.S. 60 and Mill Avenue around 12 a.m. Saturday.

According to Sgt. Ed Hashce with Tempe PD, two male victims were transported to the hospital. One of the victims has been released and the other is still hospitalized. His condition is unknown.

Police are still looking for the suspect who was reportedly driving a silver passenger car.

