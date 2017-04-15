Police investigating a shooting in Glendale

By Laura Lollman
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -

Glendale police are working a shooting that occurred near 6000 W Glendale at 7:30 a.m.  

The 911 caller reported that a fight broke out between male subjects and that one male was shot, according to Glendale PD. 

When officers arrived, they could not find anyone with a gunshot wound. They did find parties on scene and a male on scene who stated he shot someone.

According to police, the gunshot wound victim drove himself to a local hospital and is being treated.

The extent of the injuries is unknown and authorities are still trying to determine what led to the shooting.

