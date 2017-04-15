Truck collides with semi in Glendale

Posted: Updated:
By Laura Lollman, Content Producer
Connect
A truck collided with a semi in Glendale on Saturday morning. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5) A truck collided with a semi in Glendale on Saturday morning. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
(Source: 3TV/CBS 5) (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -

A pickup truck struck a semi at 67th Avenue and Maryland Saturday morning. 

Both drivers were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the pickup truck was airlifted to the hospital and the driver of the semi was transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital. 

Both drivers' injuries are not life-threatening. 

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Social Connect

  • Contact

    AZ FamilyAZ Family ContactAZ Family FacebookAZ Family TwitterAZ Family InstagramAZ Family Haystack