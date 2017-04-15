Truck collides with semi in Glendale

A truck collided with a semi in Glendale on Saturday morning. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
(Source: 3TV/CBS 5) GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -
A pickup truck struck a semi at 67th Avenue and Maryland Saturday morning.
Both drivers were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the pickup truck was airlifted to the hospital and the driver of the semi was transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital.
Both drivers' injuries are not life-threatening.
Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.