Truck collides with semi in Glendale

A pickup truck struck a semi at 67th Avenue and Maryland Saturday morning.

Both drivers were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the pickup truck was airlifted to the hospital and the driver of the semi was transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital.

Both drivers' injuries are not life-threatening.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.