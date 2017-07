The I-17 southbound at Northern Avenue was closed for several hours this morning after a fatal rollover accident.

The accident involved two vehicles.

Arizona DPS says speed was a factor in the crash. A male driver in his mid 20s was killed in the crash.

Investigators are still determining the cause of the crash.

.@Arizona_DPS says speed was a factor in deadly accident on I-17. Male driver in mid-20s is dead. pic.twitter.com/TTYupfwB65 — Juan Magana (@PhxJuanMagana) April 15, 2017

