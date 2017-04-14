ASU student creates industry-changing therapy device

Posted: Updated:
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -

An ASU Engineering student has built a device that seeks to provide affordable and quality physical therapy for people with neurological disabilities.

It's called the AmbulAid.

Daniel Campbell, Founder and President of DKtherapeutics, said he identified the need for a more affordable gait training device because of his own experience recovering from a spinal cord injury.

"I paired up with a doctor of physical therapy and we built a device that could attach onto my legs and help me do quality gait training in a walker," said  Campbell.

It is training that can really make a difference in people's lives.

"At its best it (AmbulAid) can induce what's called neuroplasticity where the spine is encouraged to repair itself at the site of injury," said Campbell, adding, "even if you're not one of the the lucky people that sees vast functional returns, there's still a list of guaranteed benefits like improved circulation, muscle mass, bone density, digestive health, skin integrity, on and on."

Campbell explains how his idea came about after breaking his neck five years ago in a wrestling accident.

Initially he said he had access to the best rehab equipment around, including expensive robotic devices for his gait training, but when he moved to Arizona in 2015 that changed.

 "I was in physical therapy and I wasn't getting the same quality of experience that I was accustomed to at another clinic," said Campbell.

"The vast majority of clinics don't have a robotic gait trainer," he said.

It's simply too costly, the devices run from $70,000 on the low end up to $500,000 on the high end.  So with his recovery reversing, he built a solution.

"I think it will accelerate people's recovery, it'll reach more people than before," said Campbell.

He plans to sell the AmbulAid to clinics first at a cost of just under $2000.  Eventually he would like to make them available to the public for home use.

"In the clinic I believe it will raise the quality of someone with a neurological disability therapy, it brings gait training down from an extremely high branch to one that is reachable," he said.

So far, Campbell has been able to raise $41,000 after seeking help from ASU's Venture Devils Program, which helps student entrepreneurs find mentors and investors.

"I don't think I would be where I was today,  I wouldn't even be 15 percent of the way here if it wasn't for ASU," said Campbell.

He's planning to have the devices on the market this summer.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Social Connect

  • Contact

    AZ FamilyAZ Family ContactAZ Family FacebookAZ Family TwitterAZ Family InstagramAZ Family Haystack

Amanda GoodmanAmanda Goodman joined Arizona’s Family in May 2014.

Click to learn more about Amanda.

Amanda Goodman

The Yuma native and ASU Walter Cronkite School graduate is delighted to be back home in Arizona.

Goodman started her career in St. George, Utah, working at an independent station. While there, she was able to do a little bit of everything from reporting to anchoring to shooting her own video and even producing.

From there, she headed east to West Virginia, working at the No. 1 station in the Huntington, Charleston market, WSAZ-TV.

Before returning to Arizona, Goodman spent the past three years at KRQE-TV in Albuquerque. During her time there, she covered many high-profile, stories including the murder trial of a former Albuquerque police officer, the Las Conchas wildfire that threatened Los Alamos National Lab, and the massive Wallow Fire that made its way into New Mexico from Arizona.

When she’s not reporting and tweeting, Goodman spends a lot of her free time hanging out with family and friends.

She also loves to travel and has been to four, soon to be five, continents.

Goodman is so excited to be back home and can’t wait to share some of your stories.

Hide bio