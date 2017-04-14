A legend returns to ASU

I flashed back to being 7 years old.

There was Danny White walking off the field at Sun Devil Stadium. In 1984, our summer camp toured Texas Stadium. My buddies and I spent the whole day getting "hollered at" because we would run ahead of the group, hoping to see the Dallas Cowboys quarterback come around the corner.

This week, I finally tracked down the College Football Hall of Famer. White played 12 seasons in Dallas. He went to have one of the most successful coaching careers in the Arena Football League. His latest chapter begins this season, back where it all started.

“Coach Graham was the instigator of it all,” says White with a sly smile. “It’s his fault if I screw up. It didn’t take two thoughts. I was back in an instant.”

When surveying the practice field, White seems to have the same stoic look of legendary Dallas Cowboys Coach Tom Landry. His eyes light up when asked about memories from his ASU playing career.

“The field is different. It's grass now instead of green painted dirt,” says the former WAC Player of the Year. “Coach Kush driving the bus through that fence over there when it was locked and wasn’t supposed to be.”

The last few years have been difficult. He buried his father, fellow ASU legend Wilford "Whizzer" White, in 2013. Last August he also lost his wife Jo Lynn. The two had been together since his playing days at ASU.

"Doing okay, you know; it's different. But that's life,” says White. "Every time something like that happens it turns you more towards things are really important.”

White's will be on the sidelines this Saturday at the Spring Game. His role on Todd Graham's coaching staff is still evolving. 29 years after playing his final professional down, White still has a special place in the hearts of ASU fans and kids who once went as Danny White for Halloween.

https://twitter.com/MarkMcClune/status/853053985170669568

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.