Former Cardinals player fatally strikes daughter with truck, Mesa police say

Heartbreaking news from a Mesa community on this Easter weekend.

Police say a 3-year-old girl was hit and killed in her driveway by her father's truck.

It happened around 3:45 Friday at a home in the Las Sendas gated community near Power and McKellips.

Police first responded to a call of a car/pedestrian accident at the home.

Once there, officers learned that a 3-year-old female was in the driveway "when her father moved a truck forward, striking her," according to police.

The little girl was taken to a local hospital, but she did not survive.

Police later identified the father as former Arizona State University and Arizona Cardinals football player Todd Heap. He was checked and there were "no signs of impairment."

Detectives are continuing the investigation.

