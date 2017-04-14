Phoenix police: Suspect shot by officer was 38-year-old man

Phoenix police have released the identity of a suspect fatally shot by a police officer.

Police say 38-year-old Erik Pamias was shot Wednesday after he rammed police vehicles with his car after being cornered in front of a store in Avondale.

[RELATED: Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting in Avondale]

The incident began in Phoenix when an officer tried to stop the suspect for speeding in Phoenix and that police followed him to Avondale where undercover units boxed in his car.

[RELATED: 2017 officer-involved shootings]

According to Sgt. Mercedes Fortune, Pamias refused commands to leave his vehicle and was shot by an officer when the suspect's car broke free and moved toward the officer.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.