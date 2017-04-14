Friends testify against Northern Arizona University shooter

Jacob Mike, right, and Shay McConnell, left, took the stand on Thursday. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Two Northern Arizona University students have testified in court against their friend who is charged with fatally shooting one person and injuring three others.

Jacob Mike and Shay McConnell said in in their testimony Thursday they were with Steven Jones at a house near campus in October 2015 when he allegedly shot four students.

Mike and McConnell, who were Jones' fraternity pledge-brothers, remember feeling more afraid of Jones than the four students in the moment of the shooting, they said.

"I was scared of Steven, of the situation," Mike said during testimony. "I thought it was a hostile situation, but at no point did I think my life was at stake."

McConnell was afraid of accidentally being shot himself, he said.

"I was not excited to see that he had a gun," McConnell said in reference to Jones. "The gun wasn't necessary. I ran away because I thought he was going to mistake me for someone else and shoot me."

Jones' attorney, Joshua Davidson, argued Mike had called police in a much more dire state the night of the shooting. Mike had told police the four students were hurting Jones, Davidson said.

Mike testified he was unstable during the incident, however, and everything he said "was all over the place that night."

The two men were also intensely questioned about the direction Jones' gun was pointing in the moments before Colin Brough was shot and killed, according to reports. The prosecution and defense wanted to know if Brough at any point aggressively lunged at the shooter.

Mike and McConnell both said Jones was standing in a "policeman"-like stance before the shooting, with one foot forward and two hands on the gun.

The gun's tactical flashlight was on, and the light was pointed down, they said.

The light then moved from the downward position and was "sweeping across, illuminating people," Mike said. The first two shots were fired upon the light moving up, he said.

As for if Brough rushed toward Jones before the shots were fired, Mike said: "I wouldn't say that he ran. I would say he moved quickly with nothing in their hands."

