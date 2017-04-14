Closures or lane restrictions for Phoenix-area freeway improvement projects are scheduled this weekend (April 14-17), according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Drivers should consider alternate routes while a stretch of northbound Interstate 17 southwest of downtown Phoenix is closed this weekend for rubberized asphalt resurfacing.

Alternate routes include westbound I-10 starting near Sky Harbor International Airport.

The Arizona Department of Transportation says a stretch of northbound Loop 101 will be closed Friday night and Saturday morning for sign work.

[MAP: ADOT Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory (April 14-17)]

Here is ADOT’s list of planned freeway restrictions this weekend:

Northbound Interstate 17 closed between 19th Avenue and McDowell Road from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (April 17) for rubberized asphalt resurfacing. Van Buren Street also closed in both directions at I-17 for bridge work. Southbound I-17 left lane closed between McDowell Road and Van Buren Street. DETOUR: Consider alternate routes due to heavy northbound I-17 traffic. Alternate routes include westbound I-10 in the downtown Phoenix area. Northbound I-17 traffic should expect delays when detouring on frontage road or 19th Avenue. Consider using Thomas or Camelback roads for local east-west travel near I-17.

Northbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) closed between US 60 (Superstition Freeway) and Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) from 10 p.m. Friday to 11 a.m. Saturday (April 15) for overhead sign installation. Both US 60 ramps to northbound Loop 101 closed. Both northbound Loop 101 ramps to Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) also closed. Northbound Loop 101 on-ramps at Elliot and Guadalupe roads closed. DETOUR: Northbound Loop 101 traffic can detour on northbound Price frontage road and reconnect with Loop 101 via the northbound on-ramp at Rio Salado Parkway. Consider using northbound Rural Road, McClintock Drive or Dobson Road as alternate routes to connect with Loop 202.

Interstate 10 closed in either direction overnight between Sarival Avenue and Perryville Road (near Loop 303) from 9 p.m. Friday to 3 a.m. Saturday (April 15) for bridge work. DETOUR: Traffic will use local detour routes, including McDowell Road for westbound travel. Please allow extra travel time and be prepared to slow down and use caution when approaching the work zone.

Southbound Loop 101 (Pima Freeway) narrowed to three lanes between McDowell Road and Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) from 10 p.m. Saturday to 10 a.m. Sunday (April 16) for overhead sign installation. Southbound Loop 101 ramps to Loop 202 closed (both directions). DETOUR: Consider alternate routes to access Loop 202, including eastbound McDowell Road to southbound Alma School Road or westbound McDowell Road to southbound McClintock Drive or Scottsdale Road.

East- and westbound US 60 (Superstition Freeway) narrowed at times (left and/or right lane closures) near Rural Road from 4 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday (April 15-16) for underground utility work. DETOUR: Please allow extra travel time and be prepared to slow down and merge safely in work zones.

Additional freeway-restriction information will be posted at azdot.gov, under ADOT News. Visit the site to also subscribe to ADOT email updates, including weekend restriction information.

For a complete list of highway and freeway restrictions in the Phoenix area and around the state, visit ADOT’s Travel Information site at az511.gov or call 511. Another great way to find out more about ADOT’s projects and programs to improve Arizona’s transportation system is the ADOT Blog at azdot.gov/blog.

