ASU's 'Captain America' flasher arrested

ASU police have arrested Joseph Mackinder, the man who was wanted for exposing himself to a female student on March 30.

Mackinder was being sought after by ASU police for flashing a female student in the psychology building.

His description in a wanted flier tweeted by ASU police stated that he was last seen wearing a Captain America shirt.

Mackinder was arrested early Friday morning for trespassing outside the Sun Devil Fitness Center, according to ASU police.

ARRESTED--Joseph Mackinder was located and arrested by ASU Police outside the Sun Devil Fitness Center at 2 a.m. Friday for trespassing. pic.twitter.com/mlX8gVVmXB — ASU Police (@ASUPolice) April 14, 2017

