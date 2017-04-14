ASU's 'Captain America' flasher arrested

By Laura Lollman, Content Producer
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -

ASU police have arrested Joseph Mackinder, the man who was wanted for exposing himself to a female student on March 30.

Mackinder was being sought after by ASU police for flashing a female student in the psychology building.

His description in a wanted flier tweeted by ASU police stated that he was last seen wearing a Captain America shirt.

Mackinder was arrested early Friday morning for trespassing outside the Sun Devil Fitness Center, according to ASU police.

