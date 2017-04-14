Lottery vending machines come to two MVD offices

For at least three months, two Motor Vehicle Division (MVD) offices will become the testing grounds for lottery vending machines – a first in the state.

MVD offices in Glendale and Scottsdale have each received a lottery vending machine as part of a new partnership between the Arizona Lottery and Arizona Department of Transportation MVD, according to a news release. The pilot began April 4 in Glendale and April 5 in Scottsdale.

The vending machines will scan the buyer's photo ID card or driver's license for age verification. They only accept cash and do not provide change. The machines also do not pay out prizes, nor do MVD locations, according to the news release.

With exception to MVD offices, prizes under $600 can be claimed at Arizona Lottery retailers. Prizes more than $600 must be claimed at the Arizona Lottery offices in Phoenix or Tucson.

The MVD offices will act as typical Arizona Lottery retailers and receive 6.5% commission on each location’s lottery ticket sales, according to the news release.

If the partnered agencies experience successful returns from the Glendale and Scottsdale offices, it may result in vending machines at more MVD offices.

