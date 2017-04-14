Dirty Dining April 14: Tempe restaurant hit with 5 health code violations

Every week CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department. CBS 5 News selects five restaurants with some of the highest number of "risk factors."

According to health inspectors, risk factors are considered major health code violations. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system visit www.maricopa.gov.

This week's restaurants are:

Filiberto’s Mexican Food
531 E. Southern Ave.
Mesa
4 violations

Rehab Burger Therapy
21 E. 6th Street
Tempe
4 violations

Jimmy’s of Chicago
884 E. Williams Field Rd.
Gilbert
4 violations

Chennai Express
933 E University Dr.
Tempe
5 violations

Dean's List - Perfect Health Inspection Scores
 

Tony’s Italian Deli
536 E. Dunlap Ave.
Phoenix
85020

Burger King
2708 E University Dr.
Mesa
85213

Tom’s BBQ
1140 S Country Club Dr.
Mesa
85210

Target
12602 N Paradise Village Parkway
Phoenix
85032

China Lite
6941 N Hayden Rd.
Scottsdale
85250

Backyard Taco
1420 S. Higley Rd.
Gilbert
85296

