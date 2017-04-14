YCSO releases dashcam video of pursuit at Bearizona

John Freeman was arrested after being found in a ditch. (Source: Yavapai County Sheriff's Office)

Yavapai County Sheriff's Office has released dashcam video of the hitchhiker who jumped out of a suspect's car during a pursuit in Williams late last month.

That suspect was 31-year-old John Freeman, the gunman who caused Bearizona to be locked down on March 27 during a pursuit on I-40.

The video shows the hitchhiker jumping out of the passenger seat of the car onto the side of the highway. The YCSO deputy stops and arrests the man, not knowing he is just a hitchhiker and not related to the crime.

Freeman remains in custody on a litany of felony charges and is held without bond, according to YCSO. A second suspect, who was seated in the back of the vehicle, was also arrested.

YCSO says the passenger who escaped from the stolen car is not being prosecuted because he simply hitched a ride with the driver and another man.

That passenger was uninjured and his identity has not been released.

