Mini boot camps for young entrepreneurs

He's just 15 years old, but has been at it since he was 7.

Jake was discovered at a marketplace organized for other kids like him who run their own businesses.

Andrea Bowe helps set up the events that teach eager entrepreneurs the tricks of the trade. "They get a chance to develop their business plan and their market plan and have a chance to go sell it at a live market," Bowe said.

Similar camps, classes and afterschool programs are popping up all over the country.

Dr. Hilary Friedman sees the benefits, but suggests parents with mogul-minded kids start with baby steps. "It's important not to go for Shark Tank right away," Friedman said. "To keep the focus at a manageable pace for a child so it doesn't feel overwhelming."

She understands business classes can be a great opportunity but stresses balance should be the boss. "The danger is if their identity becomes over-involved in just one thing," Friedman said. "What happens if they burn out?”

She says it's important to manage expectations for the kids and the parents. And Bowe agrees. “Some kids I would wonder is it them that keeps showing up each month or is it their parents encouraging them.

Jake's dad says he follows his son's lead. "At least he's learning these life skills that he can take with him," he said.

