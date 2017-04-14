Photos: Impairment suspected in 6 vehicle Phoenix crash

Six vehicles, including a City of Phoenix bus, were involved in a serious crash on Friday morning.

It happened at approximately 5 at the intersection of 15th and Glendale avenues.

Police said the driver of a white car was going westbound on Glendale Avenue and collided with a white pickup truck that was going southbound on 15th Avenue.

The driver of that white car, an adult male, was believed to be impaired and will likely face DUI charges, according to police.

