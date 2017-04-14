Photos: Impairment suspected in 6 vehicle Phoenix crash

Photos: Impairment suspected in 6 vehicle Phoenix crashPosted: Updated:
By azfamily.com News Staff
ADVERTISEMENT
- Impairment suspected in 6 vehicle Phoenix crash (1)
- Impairment suspected in 6 vehicle Phoenix crash (2)
- Impairment suspected in 6 vehicle Phoenix crash (3)
- Impairment suspected in 6 vehicle Phoenix crash (4)
- Impairment suspected in 6 vehicle Phoenix crash (5)
- Impairment suspected in 6 vehicle Phoenix crash (6)
- Impairment suspected in 6 vehicle Phoenix crash (7)
- Impairment suspected in 6 vehicle Phoenix crash (8)
- Impairment suspected in 6 vehicle Phoenix crash (9)
- Impairment suspected in 6 vehicle Phoenix crash (10)
- Impairment suspected in 6 vehicle Phoenix crash (11)
- Impairment suspected in 6 vehicle Phoenix crash (12)
- Impairment suspected in 6 vehicle Phoenix crash (13)
- Impairment suspected in 6 vehicle Phoenix crash (14)
- Impairment suspected in 6 vehicle Phoenix crash (15)
- Impairment suspected in 6 vehicle Phoenix crash (16)
- Impairment suspected in 6 vehicle Phoenix crash (17)
- Impairment suspected in 6 vehicle Phoenix crash (18)
- Impairment suspected in 6 vehicle Phoenix crash (19)
- Impairment suspected in 6 vehicle Phoenix crash (20)
- Impairment suspected in 6 vehicle Phoenix crash (21)
- Impairment suspected in 6 vehicle Phoenix crash (22)
- Impairment suspected in 6 vehicle Phoenix crash (23)
- Impairment suspected in 6 vehicle Phoenix crash (24)
- Power of 2: 3TV and CBS 5
(Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -
Six vehicles, including a City of Phoenix bus, were involved in a serious crash on Friday morning.
[App users: Click/tap here for photos]
It happened at approximately 5 at the intersection of 15th and Glendale avenues.
Police said the driver of a white car was going westbound on Glendale Avenue and collided with a white pickup truck that was going southbound on 15th Avenue.
[Read more: Impairment suspected in 6 vehicle Phoenix crash]
The driver of that white car, an adult male, was believed to be impaired and will likely face DUI charges, according to police.
Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.