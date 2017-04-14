Suspect arrested on 10 Freeway after stealing pickup truck

A man was arrested after he allegedly stole a vehicle from a dealership in Goodyear early Friday morning, authorities said.

Authorities pursued the suspect and stopped him near Riggs Road on the eastbound I-10 Freeway and Nelson Road. Goodyear police arrested 32-year-old Desmond Anderson.

Police said Anderson was armed when he walked into Yates GMC dealership at 13845 W. Test Drive around 7:15 a.m. and demanded keys to a vehicle. Police said Anderson left the scene in a 2017 GMC Sierra pickup truck with stickers on the window.

Authorities located the vehicle after the Onstar system was activated, and stopped Anderson on the I-10, just east of Chandler.

Traffic came to a halt as Anderson was taken into custody on the freeway.

Authorities reopened the I-10 Freeway to motorists just before 8:40 a.m.

