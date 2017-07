Photos: Wrong-way crash on I-17 in Phoenix kills 3

Northbound Interstate 17 is closed following a wrong-way crash that authorities say involved two vehicles and killed three people.

The state Department of Public Safety says those killed included the driver of the vehicle traveling southbound in northbound lanes of I-17 in northwest Phoenix early Friday morning.

The Arizona Department of Transportation says the closure of northbound I-17 at Greenway Road is expected to continue through the morning commute.

ADOT says northbound traffic is being routed onto the frontage road at Greenway and that drivers can get back onto I-17 at Bell Road.

Southbound I-17 is unaffected.

