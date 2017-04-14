Free this weekend: Phoenix Pet Expo

The 2017 Phoenix Pet Expo features several of the adoptable friends from Brittany Rescue running the Lure Course. These adoptable pets are on-site this weekend at the 2017 Phoenix Pet Expo on Fri, April 14 and Sat, April 15.

For more information, visit: www.Phoenixpetexpo.com

2017 Phoenix Pet Expo 8th Annual, Friday, April 14, 2017 3 pm - 8 pm and Saturday, April 15 10 am - 6 pm, Westowrld of Scottsdale, Free Admission, Pets Welcome.

Westworld of Scottsdale North Hall

16601 N. Pima Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85260

25% off at Cactus Sports for anniversary

Celebrate the 25th anniversary at the long-standing business on Mill Avenue in Tempe. Cactus Sports will offer 25 percent off of everything in the store on Saturday, April 15th from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. This event coincides with the ASU spring football game at 2 p.m. As an official ASU retailer, every purchase made results in royalties that help support the university.

Here are a few fun facts about Cactus Sports

Cactus Sports opened in January 1992 in the historic Andre Building at Fourth Street and Mill Avenue. The original location was only 792 square feet.

In August 1999, the Andre Building caught on fire and forced the tenants of the building during its restoration and renovation. In March 2000, Cactus Sports re-opened with the all the same employees.

In 2013, Cactus Sports moved to 514 S. Mill Avenue, doubling the size of their retail sales floor.

For more information, visit: https://cactussports.com/ and Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cactussportsaz

514 S Mill Ave, Tempe, AZ 85281

(480) 894-1278

Meet Alice Cooper at Ike's Sandwiches in Mesa

On Friday, April 14th from 5:00 pm-8:00 pm, Ike's Love and Sandwiches is giving you the chance to meet Alice Cooper and support his charity, Solid Rock Foundation. Every $1 from each sandwich sold will be donated. There will be live music from JAM NOW, Lauren Case and 3Nations and the debut of the Alice Cooper's Solid Rock sandwich, created by Alice and Ike, which helps raise money for teens. Ike's is located at 1130 W. Grove Ave. in Mesa.

For more information, visit www.ilikeikesplace.com/mesa

Ike's Love and Sandwiches

130 W. Grove Ave. Mesa, AZ 85210

480-610-6750

First church to hold services inside nightclub

Talk about a unique Good Friday service! Church Alive is the first church to hold services inside a night club - Livewire - in the Scottsdale entertainment district. Uber-driving Pastor Caleb Konemann, 27, and his co-pastor wife Becky are attracting party revelers, non-church goers, Atheists, Christians, Muslims, Seventh-day Adventists, Catholics and anyone in need of a place to worship. Good Friday services start at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, April 14th.

Church Alive is not designed to appeal to people who already have a church. They want to appeal to anyone who wants a real experience of Jesus in their lives, this is for anyone who hasn't found a place to belong yet.



For more information, visit: www.churchaliveaz.com/ or call: (480) 482-9730

Church Alive's Good Friday Services

Tonight, 6:30pm at Livewire

Scottsdale Entertainment District

7320 E Indian Plaza, Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Huss Brewing Co. Taproom opens at Uptown Plaza

Huss Brewing Co. is located at Uptown Plaza in Phoenix, which is located at 100 E. Camelback Road on the northeast corner of Camelback and Central Avenue, across from Lou Malnati's.

For more information, visit: http://www.hussbrewing.com/?age-verified=194af4b13d



Huss Brewing Co. Taproom at Uptown Plaza

100 E. Camelback Rd. Suite 160, Phoenix, AZ 85012

Cross Streets: East Camelback Road & Central Ave.

Phone: (480) 234-9944

Email: uptown@hussbrewing.com

Tempe Taproom

1520 W. Mineral Road Suite 102

Tempe, Arizona 85283

Phone: (480) 264-7611

Email: tempe@hussbrewing.com

Food Truck Friday: Fireside Pizza

They'll cook your pizza in 90 seconds or less! How do you they do it? It's Food Truck Friday and Fireside Pizza is here to show us how their 800-degree, wood-burning brick oven on wheels works to cook your pizza to perfection, and in under two minutes.

Fireside Pizza is a 24-foot trailer that holds wood-fire, brick oven that reaches up to 800 degrees. They can cook your pizza in under two-minutes. The truck has a 10x4 viewing window which allows customers to see their pizza being made right in front of them! They make their own dough, hand stretch each dough ball, use fresh ingredients, and every pizza is made to order

For more information, visit: https://www.facebook.com/eatfiresidepizza/ or call: (623) 825-9604

The key to weight loss is a sweet potato?

Michael Morelli, Fit Entrepreneur and author of the "Sweet Potato Diet" says the sweet potato is on the only carb you ever need!

Replace all of your carbohydrates with sweet potatoes. It doesn't matter if the carb is processed, unprocessed, refined or unrefined, I want you to replace all the active carbohydrates in your diet with sweet potato. This means don't replace your vegetables with sweet potatoes, as they are not active carbs. If you are eating your sweet potato with a meal, you will want to eat about the size of your fist and if you are eating them as a snack, you will want to eat about half a fist.

The Sweet Potato is an inexpensive, widely available, nutrient dense food that is easy and simple to work into any lifestyle and meal routine. That's one of my favorites because so many people say they can't afford to eat healthy. SPD is so easy from that stand point and SP are everywhere (not just the US)

Why low carb diets aren't smart or calorie extreme deficit diets only work for a short period of time before your metabolism adapts to the conditions you impose on it. Your metabolism flat lines and you plateau create the vicious cycle (yo-yo).

Michael's Favorite Sweet Potato Recipes:

Perfect Lunch:

(Lots of color for on camera with greens, sweet potato, tomatoes, steak)

Sweet Potato Steak Salad with Roasted Sweet Potatoes (pre-made) - Link to Sweet Potato Steak Salad with Roasted Sweet Potatoes: http://sweetpotatodiet.com/recipe/steak-salad-with-roasted-sweet-potato/

Perfect snack or appetizer:

Bacon wrapped sweet potatoes (make on camera) - Link to the Bacon Wrapped Sweet Potatoes: http://sweetpotatodiet.com/recipe/bacon-wrapped-sweet-potato/

Here's what you'll need to make these tasty treats:

2 small sweet potatoes, peeled and cubed

½ pound Bacon

1 tbsp. honey

1 tsp water

cayenne

Cookie Sheet

Perfect dessert:

Sweet Potato Brownies (pre-made) - Yes, they are good for you and yummy! Link to Sweet Potato Brownies: http://sweetpotatodiet.com/recipe/sweet-potato-brownies/

For more information, visit: http://sweetpotatodiet.com/

Get in shape for Summer with these 3 moves

Michael Morelli, Fit Entrepreneur and author of the "Sweet Potato Diet" shows us three sweat=-dripping moves from his book that will get you in shape for Summer.

Squat Jacks, Mountain Climbers, Power Jacks.

Perform each exercise 30 seconds each. Rest for 45 seconds and then repeat 6X.

Have a towel and water ready.

Training - What kind of training do you recommend that everyone start doing for faster fat loss? Michael suggests the kind of training that you love to do, walking, jogging, biking, anything you have fun doing. Do that for a few weeks 30min every other day, the idea here is to keep it simple. the diet does all the heavy lifting he promises.



Join an online community - Studies show that by joining an online community followers are more prone to lose weight and stick with a plan. Join a social media community of likeminded people like Morelli Fit.

The key to getting this strategy to work is consistency. Proper nutrition is a lifestyle and consistency is what makes it work.

For more information, visit: http://sweetpotatodiet.com/

Party on wheels with a party bike!

Grab 14 of your friends for an exclusive pedal-powered vehicle, fitted with a rocking sound system and LED lights. The bike is equipped with safety features including seat belts, road lights, and hydraulic brakes.

The Arizona Party Bike is a 14-person, pedal-powered vehicle fitted with a rocking sound system and LED lights. It also has an electric drive system and is equipped with safety features including seat belts, road lights, and hydraulic brakes.

Participants on the party bike are allowed to BYOB and enjoy their own beer and wine for consumption on board the vehicle, much like a party bus or limousine. Guests can book either a private party or join in with other small groups on regularly scheduled pub crawls, which run every day of the week.

The Arizona Party Bike will be both a fun and safe way to enjoy the downtown experience in both Tempe and Phoenix, while highlighting local businesses along various routes. Tours will be marketed heavily toward tourists, corporate groups, and suburban residents that don't normally visit the downtown areas.

Arizona Party Bike is the only company offering this unique experience in Phoenix and Tempe.

For more information and to book your spots now at www.arizonapartybike.com or call: (844) 654-5544

