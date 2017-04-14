Man extricated after rollover crash, traffic snarls in Scottsdale

Traffic came to a halt in Scottsdale early Friday morning after a rollover crash that required firefighters extricate a motorist from the wreckage.

The accident, which involved five vehicles, was reported just before 6 a.m. westbound on Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard near AZ-101.

The driver was extricated from his truck and able to walk after he was freed from his vehicle. It was unclear if he suffered any injuries.

A traffic alert was issued for Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard near Scottsdale Road as crews cleaned up the wreckage.

The traffic alert was lifted just before 7:30 a.m. after Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard was cleared.

The westbound lanes of Frank Lloyd Wright at Scottsdale are clear from the earlier collision. Please drive safe. — ScottsdalePD (@ScottsdalePD) April 14, 2017

