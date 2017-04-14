Man extricated after rollover crash, traffic snarls in Scottsdale

(Source: 3TV/CBS 5) SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -
Traffic came to a halt in Scottsdale early Friday morning after a rollover crash that required firefighters extricate a motorist from the wreckage.
The accident, which involved five vehicles, was reported just before 6 a.m. westbound on Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard near AZ-101.
The driver was extricated from his truck and able to walk after he was freed from his vehicle. It was unclear if he suffered any injuries.
A traffic alert was issued for Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard near Scottsdale Road as crews cleaned up the wreckage.
The traffic alert was lifted just before 7:30 a.m. after Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard was cleared.
Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.