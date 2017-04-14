Fire at Phoenix office building under investigation

Investigators are trying to determine what sparked a fire at a Phoenix office building that has been vacant for quite some time.

It happened early Friday morning at Stewart Plaza on Osborn Road between Second and Third avenues.

Smoke was reported in the area at about 2:30 a.m.

Because the building is vacant, responding firefighters had to cut through the chain link fence enclosing the property.

It then took them some time to figure out what was burning and where.

They went up to the roof where they saw smoke and embers, which led them to a second-story office.

No injuries were reported.

Osborn Road was closed for a time between Second and Third avenues but has since reopened.

Stewart Plaza, also called the Murdock Professional Building, was built in 1958. CommunityWalk.com describes it as "[a]n excellent example of the two story [sic] courtyard office building design popular at the time for professional and medical offices."

According to January article posted on Business Real Estate Weekly and reposted on OrionProp.com, the property is now owned by Broadstone Midtown LLC, which plans to redevelop it into a four-story, 200-unit upscale apartment building. Construction was slated to begin in the second quarter of 2017 with a projected opening in the third quarter of 2018.

The 2.4-acre Broadstone Midtown site also includes the Federal Housing Administration Building, which was built right next to Stewart Plaza in 1959.

"A portion of one of the vacant buildings will remain in place and is being incorporated into the multi-family project," according to the article.

