Planned Parenthood president responds to defunding bill

President Donald Trump made it easier to block money from Planned Parenthood and the president of the organization isn't happy about it.

He signed a bill on Thursday that allows states to withhold Title X funding from Planned Parenthood and other women's health care providers.

The law overturns a rule President Obama put in place late last year that prevented states from defunding certain women's health care providers.

More than a dozen states, including Arizona, have tried withholding funds from Planned Parenthood in recent years.

"What makes no sense is if you actually want to reduce the need for abortions in this country, you have to reduce unintended pregnancy. And that's exactly what we do and we do it better than anyone," said Cecile Richards, president of Planned Parenthood Federation of America.

She was in Phoenix on Thursday to talk about how taking away money from the organization would impact Arizonans, especially low-income women.

Richards joined three patients and a Planned Parenthood doctor for a roundtable. The patients shared personal stories about how they benefitted from all the services that Planned Parenthood provides.

Richards said the Trump bill opens the door for states to take a significant amount of money away from those critical women's services.

"This is crazy. The national family planning program is the program through which millions of women get their access to basic family planning. It's what's help lead to the fact that we have such a record low in unintended and teen pregnancy. It was signed into law by a Republican president," Richards said.

In Arizona, more than 33,000 women rely on Planned Parenthood. Last year, 87 percent of the visits were for preventative health care services, Richards said.

