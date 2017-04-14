Police ID armed man arrested after ramming a patrol car during pursuit

A suspect was arrested after getting into a crash and police boxing him in with their patrol cars. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Authorities have identified the man who led them on a chase before he crashed into a taxi cab in Phoenix on Thursday night, police said.

Phoenix Police spokeswoman Sgt. Mercedes Fortune said Julian Vela, 27, was arrested after the pursuit came to an end at the intersection of 35th and Dunlap avenues.

[Mug Shot: Julian Vela, 27]

Fortune said it all started when witnesses reported Vela pointing a handgun at several people on Vogel Avenue near 31st Avenue shortly before 6 p.m. When officers tried to pull him over, he refused to stop.

Near 27th and Griswold avenues Vela's car crashed into a median and came to a stop, said Fortune. "Officers believed that the vehicle was disabled and were in the process of exiting their patrol vehicle when Vela accelerated forward and purposely collided into their marked police car," said Fortune.

The officers were not hurt, but their cruiser was disabled by the impact.

Fortune said Vela then drove to 35th Ave. and Dunlap. where he crashed into a taxi cab and was arrested. No one in the taxi was seriously injured.

Officers did find a weapon and also said Vela was under the influence, said Fortune. He was arrested and booked for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault on police officers and unlawful flight.

