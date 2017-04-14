Suspect on the loose after serious hit & run crash

Police said a driver hit a man near Cave Creek Road and Bell Road and then took off. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A man was taken to the hospital in extremely critical condition after being hit by a driver in north Phoenix on Thursday night. And that driver still hasn't been caught.

It happened on Cave Creek Road near East Aire Libre Avenue, which is south of Bell Road, just before 8 p.m.

According to police, the driver stayed on the scene but then left. Witnesses described the suspect's car as a black newer Nissan Altima with possible front end passenger-side damage.

Investigators believe that the damage could be to windshield on the passenger side. The victim remains hospitalized in extremely critical condition.

It doesn't appear there is a crosswalk in the area.

It's unclear what the victim was doing in the street.

Cave Creek was closed between Bell Road and Paradise Lane for a few hours. The Phoenix Police Department is asking anyone with any information regarding this crime to contact them.

