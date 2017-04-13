Gilbert boy pulled from pool has died

A 2-year-old boy who was found in a backyard pool in Gilbert has died.

A statement from the family said Lincoln Scott died on Wednesday.

The family has set up a GoFundMe account for the boy.

He managed to get out the back door and into the pool on April 4 at a home near Lindsay Road and Elliot Road just after 4 p.m. Family members said they still don't know how he went unnoticed.

[ORIGINAL STORY: 2-year-old boy extremely critical after drowning call]

Firefighters said family, police and fire crews performed CPR on the victim.

The family released a statement, which you can read below.

Lincoln Scott was a very joyful energetic two-year-old. He always had a smile on his face and the moment he looked into your eyes you couldn’t help but smile back. He loved hugging and loving on everyone no matter how close you were to him. It is with a heavy heart that our son, grandson and nephew passed away yesterday. He will live on in our hearts forever! Lincoln will be an organ donor; his parents hope the unfortunate tragedy that took their son will help save another child’s life and prevent another parent from experiencing the grief of losing their son or daughter. We appreciate all the support and prayers from friends and family, it is helping us get through this difficult time. There is a Go Fund Me account set up for Lincoln, if you can please donate or share the page on social media to help cover all expenses incurred from this tragedy.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.