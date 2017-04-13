Athletes take over Mesa for Arena Pro Swim Series

For the City of Mesa, the meet makes a nice financial splash. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Some of the best swimmers in the world are in Mesa this weekend for the Arena Pro Swim Series.

This marks the fifth year the city has played host to the event at the Skyline Aquatics Center.

"This is the creme de la creme of the swimming world," said Mesa Mayor John Giles.

"The people here are great, really enjoyed coming here the last four years and that's why I keep coming back," Ledecky said.

The meet kicked off Thursday and runs through Saturday. It's open to the public, with tickets still available.

For many of these athletes, this is their first outdoor event this racing season.

"It's so much fun to see them in a setting like this with great people in the stands and a lot of interest. It's a lot of fun," said USA Swimming National Team Director Frank Busch.

"Last year there was over $300,000 of direct spending of folks from hotels, and restaurants and other services associated with the swim event," Mayor Giles said.

Each year, the event becomes more popular with swim enthusiasts turning out to watch the best in the world dive in.

