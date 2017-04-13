Clothing being sold in honor of fallen Valley Navy SEAL

A foundation has been launched for a fallen Navy SEAL from the Valley and is selling clothing to raise money.

Sales from t-shirts, long-sleeve shirts, hats and other items will benefit the Charlie Humphrey Keating IV Foundation.

Nearly a year ago, Keating died in a gunfight with militants in Iraq.

Keating was part of a quick-reaction force that moved in to help American military advisers who came under attack.

A 2004 graduate of Phoenix's Arcadia High School, Keating was city and regional champion in the 1,600-meter run as a sophomore, junior and senior.

The foundation said its goal to honor Keating and support "organizations, programs, projects and individuals" that meant a lot to him.

The t-shirts cost about $30 with hats around $10.

