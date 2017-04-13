Health care workers learning to spot human trafficking victims

Health care workers at several Valley hospitals are being trained to look out of for trafficking victims. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Health care staff at all the Dignity Health hospitals in Arizona are being trained how to screen patients for being suspected victims of human or sex trafficking.

Emergency room and obstetric staff members at St. Joseph's Hospital and Medical Center, Chandler Regional Medical Center and Mercy Gilbert Medical Center have been receiving training on what to look for and then how to offer help to suspected victims.

Holly Gibbs is the human trafficking response program director for Dignity Health. She is also a human trafficking survivor.

At 14, Gibbs was a vulnerable teenager living in New Jersey and scared about entering high school.

“I met a man at my local shopping mall who capitalized on that fear and vulnerability. He convinced me to run away with him to become a model or musician in Los Angeles. Within four hours of running away, I was forced into prostitution in Atlantic City, New Jersey," said Gibbs.

Gibbs was arrested, not long after, and that is what helped her escape.

Now, her life's passion is to share her story with professionals to help vulnerable people and those who may be victims.

"I've been in this field sharing my story, speaking with professionals since about 2009 and consistently health care has been missing from the table," said Gibbs.

But Dignity Health and Gibbs are changing all that.

Gabe Gabriel, RN, has been a nurse for about 30 years. He is the emergency response liaison for St. Joseph's Hospital in Phoenix. He went through the training and had some insightful revelations.

"I thought to myself as I took the training, 'I've seen these patients. I've treated these people and didn't know what it was.' In the back of my min, I know something didn't match, but I didn't know what it was," said Gabriel.

If victims are identified, health care professionals are not necessarily responsible for rescuing them, but offering them support, information and safety if they want it.



"That entails getting this person in a private room and talking to them about their rights and what resources are available to then and asking them if they would like our assistance, these resources or are they open to having and advocate come in and speak with them," said Gibbs.

With a tourism-driven economy, transient population and easy transportation access, Arizona is a popular destination among sex traffickers. The U.S. Department of Justice has identified Phoenix as one of the top human trafficking destinations.

Now, there are more people who might likely have contact with potential victims, trained to spot the growing problem and possibly intervene.

