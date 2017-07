The AZ Humane Society teamed up with Fix.Adopt.Save to distribute about 5,000 of them across the Valley. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The Arizona Humane Society is trying to reduce the pet population by passing out pet condoms.

They're not real condoms for pets but it is the latest campaign from the organization.

It's to drive home their message about getting your pets spayed or neutered. They teamed up with Fix.Adopt.Save to distribute about 5,000 of them across the Valley.

The "condom" has a two-sided pamphlet, in Spanish and English, about the benefits of spaying and neutering animals.

The Humane Society says doing this helps your pets live long and healthier lives.

