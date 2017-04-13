2 friends of Jones testify in NAU shooting trial

Defense attorneys are trying to prove Jones fired in self-defense. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The trial resumed Thursday for the former Northern Arizona University student who opened fire outside a campus party.

Steven Jones is charged with first-degree murder for the October 2015 shooting death of Colin Brough. He is also charged with aggravated assault for injuring three other students.

Two men who were walking with Jones that night took the stand. Both had become friends with Jones at the beginning of the school year. They were headed to Jones’ car when they say they were confronted by a “hostile” group of students.

"One of them punched Steven,” says sophomore Jacob Mike. “That’s when we’re like, 'OK this is serious.'”

“I started freaking out,” says sophomore Shay McConnell. “Like, what the heck is going on?”

Both men say they were then pushed to the ground. They say they lost track of one another and the next thing they saw was Jones with a gun.

“He had two hands on it and one foot forward,” says Mike. “I saw people move towards Steven and then shots were fired.”

“One of the two men looked like he lunged towards Steven,” says McConnell. “Then Steven fired two shots and turned towards the other guy and shot one shot towards him.”

Brough was killed, and three of Brough’s Delta Chi fraternity brothers, Nicholas Piring, Nicholas Prago and Kyle Zientek, were injured.

Defense attorneys are trying to prove Jones fired in self-defense. When questioning both witnesses, the prosecution asked if they feared for their lives.

Mike said he was scared of Steven and “the situation.”

McConnell said, “a gun wasn’t necessary.”

The defense followed up by having Mike and McConnel review transcripts of details they provided to dispatchers and police.

“I think I said exactly, 'They’re killing my friend,'” said Mike. “I was just hysterics.”

The defense asked McConnell to verify he told an officer the group of students “were following” and “trying to hurt” him. McConnell agreed he had told the officer that.

Jones will be back in court Friday.

