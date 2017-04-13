Composite image released for suspect who sexually assaulted a child

A composite image of what the suspect might look like. (Source: Mesa Police Department)

The Mesa Police Department has released an image of the suspect who sexually assaulted a 4-year-old.

According to police, the man went inside a residence in the area of Mesa Drive and Broadway Road between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m. on Jan. 9. While those inside were sleeping, he sexually assaulted the 4-year-old.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man, about 18 to 30 years old, short build and has short, brown curly hair.

Investigators got DNA evidence from the scene and after looking into all their leads, they sought the help of Parabon NanoLabs (Parabon), a DNA technology company that specializes in DNA phenotyping. They use unidentified DNA evidence to predict physical appearance and ancestry.

Using the DNA evidence from the scene, Parabon created a Snapshot composite to predict what the person of interest (POI) may look like at 25 years old with an average body-mass index (BMI) of 22. These default values were used because age and BMI cannot be determined from DNA.

Police said the POI's genomic ancestry matched a Latino with some African admixture.

Officers said that the composite is a scientific approximation of the suspect's appearance and not likely an exact replica of what he looks like. Environmental factors such as smoking, drinking, diet, and other non-environmental factors – e.g., facial hair, hairstyle, scars, etc. – cannot be predicted by DNA analysis and may cause further variation between the subject’s predicted and actual appearances, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Mesa Police Department at 480-644-2211 or call Silent Witness at either 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 1-800-343-TIPS (8477). Spanish speakers may call 480-TESTIGO (837-8446). (Click or tap phone number to call from this story on your mobile device.)

