Firefighters, neighbors rescue horse that was stuck in a ditch

It took a team effort to rescue a horse who found himself stuck in a ditch in Gilbert on Thursday.

The horse apparently wandered away from his home and had fallen into a concrete irrigation ditch.

A nearby homeowner spotted the frightened animal and called for help.

Gilbert rescue crews were able to get some cords and straps under the horse and in an effort to lift him out of the trench.

One neighbor saw the commotion and brought over his tractor to help.

That did the trick, and crews managed to hoist the banged-up horse out of the trench and back to solid ground.

"Fortunately for us, we have a guy that was called from the station, one of our firefighters who does rodeos and stuff like that," said Capt. Mike Palmatier with the Gilbert Fire Department. "He was really familiar with horses, so they were able to fabric some cradle device out of toe straps and with the tractor able to get the horse out."

"The firemen and the police, everybody helped, and it was wonderful teamwork," said Mercedes Ellison, who helped with the rescue.

The horse suffered some cuts and scrapes, but otherwise seems to be okay. We understand he has now been returned to his owner.

