Teen shot in Glendale

GLENDALE, AZ

A 17-year-old boy was taken to the hospital after he was shot in Glendale on Thursday afternoon.

It happened in the area of 56th Avenue and Olive Avenue around 2 p.m.

According to police, the teen was shot but should be OK.

Officers only have a vague suspect description and believe he drove off heading south on 57th Avenue in a white four-door sedan.

No other information was available.

