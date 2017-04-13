Teen shot in Glendale

A teen was shot in Glendale and the suspect is still on the run. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A 17-year-old boy was taken to the hospital after he was shot in Glendale on Thursday afternoon.

It happened in the area of 56th Avenue and Olive Avenue around 2 p.m.

According to police, the teen was shot but should be OK.

Officers only have a vague suspect description and believe he drove off heading south on 57th Avenue in a white four-door sedan.

No other information was available.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.