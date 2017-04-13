Man suspected of shooting girlfriend's ex in Mesa charged with 2nd-degree murder

Charges for a man suspected in a Mesa shooting have been upgraded to second-degree murder Wednesday after the victim died, according to police.

The shooting happened Monday night near Country Club Drive and 9th Street.

According to police, the victim, Oscar Pacheco, got into a confrontation with the suspect, Jose Eladio Castro-Valenzuela, and was shot.

Officers found Pacheco in the parking lot and fire and medical crews rushed him to the hospital.

Witnesses told police that Castro-Valenzuela and the victim had been arguing by the victim’s vehicle.

Witnesses said they heard several gunshots prior to the suspect fleeing the area in a truck with a trailer attached.

Numerous witnesses said they recognized the suspect.

Investigators were able to locate Castro-Valenzuela early Tuesday morning and he was taken into custody without incident.

When interviewed, he admitted to shooting the victim, according to police.

The victim has been identified as the ex-boyfriend of Castro-Valenzuela’s current girlfriend.

Police say they believe this is an isolated incident between the victim and suspect and there is no likely threat to the community.

