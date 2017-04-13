Police arrest 18-year-old suspect in robbery, homicide at store

Peoria police say they have arrested an 18-year-old man in a robbery and homicide that happened Wednesday night near 81st Avenue and Peoria.

Jourdyn Ford was taken into custody Thursday.

On April 12 at about 4:20 p.m., Peoria police responded to a call of a shooting at Park Clothing Center located at 8110 West Peoria Avenue.

Officers arrived on scene and found a female employee who had been shot.

Medical treatment was provided and she was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. The victim died at the hospital as a result of her injuries. She has been identified as the owner of the clothing center, 57-year-old Christina Park of Peoria.

Officers were quickly able to view surveillance video and determine that a robbery had occurred. The male suspect entered the store, was in the store for several minutes and then pulled a gun on the clerk, shot her twice and then left with items from the store.

Officers obtained a photograph and video of the suspect and released that to the media and the public.

A Peoria officer recognized the suspect from previous encounters and after further investigation, it was determined that it was, in fact, a male by the name of Jourdyn Ford.

Police also received tips from the community.

The investigation revealed that Ford fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle. The vehicle was recovered several hours later in Phoenix but Ford was not located.

Peoria detectives worked through the night to establish Ford’s location.

At approximately 1 p.m. on Thursday, with the assistance of Peoria K9 units, Peoria SWAT, Phoenix police and the U.S. Marshals, Ford was located at an apartment complex in the area of 43rd Avenue and West Indian School Road, and was taken into custody.

Ford was transported to the Peoria Police Department for processing and will later be transported to the Fourth Avenue Jail.

Ford is expected to face charges for homicide and aggravated robbery.

This case is still under investigation and charges may be added or amended. We are not seeking any additional suspects at this time.

Police released the following statement:

"We thank everyone who assisted with getting Ford into custody for this heinous crime and our thoughts are with the family of Christina Park."

If anyone has further information regarding this incident they are encouraged to call the Peoria Police Department at 623-773-8311.

