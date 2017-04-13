Rosemary & Vanilla Roasted Sweet Potatoes with Garlic Sauteed Swiss Chard and an Asparagus & Summer Squash Frittata

Rosemary and Vanilla Roasted Sweet Potatoes

This is so simple, yet so delicious and nutritious, it’s bound to become a family favorite.

4 large peeled uncooked sweet potatoes

3 tablespoons Queen Creek Olive Mill Vanilla Bean Olive Oil

1 tablespoon Kosher salt

Sprinkle of fresh ground pepper

2 teaspoons fresh rosemary, chopped

3 sprigs fresh Italian parsley, chopped

Dice peeled potatoes into 1 inch squares. In a large bowl, combine the olive oil, rosemary, salt, pepper and parsley. Add potatoes and mix well to cover.

Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and spread the potatoes in a single layer. Roast on the middle rack of the oven for approximately 35 to 40 minutes.

Remove from oven and salt again if you wish. Garnish with rosemary.

Garlic Sautéed Swiss Chard

Swiss chard grows vey will in our Arizona garden. You can substitute many different greens for this recipe.

1 tablespoon Queen Creek Olive Mill balanced Extra Virgin Olive Oil

4 cloves garlic, chopped

4 cups chopped Swiss chard

2 tablespoons dry white wine.

Salt to taste.

Heat olive oil in a sauté pan and add garlic. Sauté for 1 minute, then add the chard to the pan, add wine, then continue to cook for 3-4 minutes on medium -high heat until the chard is wilted. Plate and serve.

Asparagus and Summer Squash Frittata

This is a wonderful, healthy, easy to prepare breakfast tor anytime meal.

8 eggs

1/3 cup whole milk

2 sprigs Italian parsley, chopped

½ teaspoon sea salt

Sprinkle of freshly ground black pepper

3 tablespoons Queen Creek Olive Mill Delicate Extra Virgin Olive Oil

1/3 cup chopped green onions

1/3 cup chopped zucchini

1/3 cup chopped asparagus

1/3 cup chopped yellow squash

1/3 cup grated Parmesan cheese

Whisk eggs, milk, cheese, parsley, salt and pepper together in a large bowl. Heat the olive oil in a 10 inch nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add onion, zucchini, asparagus, and yellow squash to pan and sauté for 2 minutes. Add a pinch of salt. Pour the egg mixture into the skillet and let cook a medium-low heat for 10 to 12 minutes. When the center is almost set, place a skillet in a heated broiler to finish cooking and lightly brown the top.

Loosen the frittata with a spatula and slide it onto a serving plate… cut like you would a pizza.

