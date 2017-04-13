Bolsa de Mariscos with an Agave Apple Salad

Agave Apple Salad

Everybody needs a make it-ahead salad that you can put a big bowl of in the middle of the table.

This salad fits that bill nicely and it compliments so many other foods, it is sort of the go to early in the day, make and serve later salad.

1 cup agave dressing

2 cups shredded cabbage packed tight

2 cups shredded kale packed tight

1 cup sliced red onion

1 cup shredded carrot

2 cups Granny Smith Apple diced

2 cups sweet n spicy pecans

Toss with enough dressing to coat and refrigerate.



Agave dressing

1/4 cup Apple cider vinegar

1 cup olive oil

1 tsp salt

1 tsp pepper

1 tbsp Amber agave nectar

2 tsp oregano



Bolsa de Mariscos

Back in my younger days I used to hang out in Rocky Point, Mexico occasionally and one of the specialties down there was these little aluminum foil packages filled with fish.

This is my version of it and it's also the perfect party starter – because if you think about it, there's no clean up when you're done you can just throw away the aluminum foil and you have no dishes to do.

Enjoy that!

Serves 4

1 lb corvina sea bass

8 very large shrimp about 3/4 lb

4 red potatoes

1 cup julienned carrot

1 cup fresh cut corn

1 cup onion sliced

2 jalapeño sliced

4 Campari tomatoes cut into quarters

1/2 tsp salt

1/2 tsp black pepper

1/2 tsp granulated garlic

1 tbsp oregano

1/2 cup white wine

4 oz unsalted butter cut into 4 equal pieces

Cut four large pieces of heavy duty aluminum for oil and set aside.

In a small saucepan bring a couple cups of water with about a teaspoon of salt to a boil cut the potatoes into quarters and add to the pot simmer for about 8 to 10 minutes or until soft.

While that is happening cut your shrimp and Seabass into very large chunks.

Next, lay out your aluminum foil pieces and add in equal proportions each vegetable and stir together the spices and herbs then add equal pieces of shrimp and Sea bass to each one, drain those potatoes add those as well.

Then drizzle each package with the white wine and put one chunk of butter on each one, pull the sides up around the package of vegetables and fish, pinch it tight on top.Heat a large cast-iron skillet over medium high heat, then put the foil packages onto the dry pan and press them down a little bit to create some surface area contact and leave them there for 10 to 12 minutes on medium high heat.

Remove each package and set into a bowl and open them.

Serve with cut cilantro and lime.

You're ready to go, all you need now is your company.