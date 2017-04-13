Oh, poop! New party theme reflects popularity of emoji

Picking a "party theme" is a big deal for kids these days.

But there's a new trend on the party circuit that has many raising their eyebrows. (And wrinkling their noses!)

Apparently, many kids are asking for "poop emoji-themed" birthday parties. You know, based on that little brown emoji that's so popular on social media!

According to emojipedia.org, the emoji is a "pile of poo that is shaped like a soft-serve ice cream. Brown in color with a friendly smile in most versions of this emoji."

Now, parents all over the country are taking the plunge.

Thursday morning, we brought you the story of a Missouri mom whose daughter insisted on that particular party theme. The mom really flushed out the theme, even filling a pinata with Tootsie Rolls and Hershey Kisses. (You make the connection.)

After that story aired, one family here in the Valley sent us a photo of their own version of that party theme, showing off their "poop emoji" cake and cupcakes they served at their child's recent birthday party.

If you look online, there are plenty of suggestions for theme decor and games (including "pin the poop on the toilet.")

Plus, you can find plenty of recipe suggestions for items like "poop pops" (think cake pops) and even "poop peeps."

