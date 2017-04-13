Gasoline prices around Arizona are slightly higher this week

Gasoline prices around Arizona are slightly higher at the pumps this week.

Officials with Triple-A Arizona said Thursday the average statewide price for unleaded regular gasoline is $2.27 per gallon, up by nearly a penny from last week.

This week's national average is $2.40 per gallon, an increase of more than 3 cents from last week.

Triple-A analysts say Arizona's rising fuel prices are led by the switch over to more expensive summer-blend gasoline and increased driving demand.

Tucson has Arizona's lowest average gasoline price at $2.16 a gallon with Flagstaff the highest at $2.46.

South Carolina has the lowest average gas price among states in the continental U.S. at $2.13 a gallon and California the highest at $2.99 per gallon.

